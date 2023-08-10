BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Message from Syed Naveed Qamar Federal Minister for Commerce, Government of Pakistan

Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

TEXT: I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) for organizing the Export Trophy Awards. It was a great pleasure to see that the excellent performance of the exporters and their contribution to the country's economy was recognized and celebrated through this remarkable event.

I believe that this recognition not only acknowledges the achievements of the awardees but also serves as a source of gratification and trustworthiness for them. Furthermore, it is through the sincerity and dedication of individuals and organizations belonging to the export-oriented industries that Pakistan earns valuable foreign exchange every year in an extremely challenging environment.

Improving exports and trade relations with different countries, which is one of the topmost priorities of my ministry, will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of Pakistan. I would like to stress that the business communitymust not lose hope in the ongoing difficult circumstances and they shouldcontinue to play a positive role in the economic development of our country. I also assure KCCI of my ministry’s utmost support in safeguarding their interests at all levels.

­I am confident that the conferment of awards and recognition of high achievers will serve as a motivation to strive for even higher goals by going an extra mile.

I take this opportunity to particularly appreciate the efforts of Chairman BMG and Chief Executive TDAP Mohammad Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President KCCI Mohammad Haris Agar and KCCI Managing Committee Members for organizing such an excellent event.

I congratulate all the award winners and wish KCCI all the best with high hopes that their efforts will continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved nation.

