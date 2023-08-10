Message from AQ Khalil, General Secretary Businessmen Group

BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
TEXT: It was indeed a great pleasure to witness Karachi Chamber’s Export Trophy Awards Ceremony which was staged in an excellent manner. We are very grateful to honorable Prime Minister Mohammed Shehbaz Sharif for gracing this mega event with his esteemed presence along with his team.

I am impressed to see that for the very time in the history of Karachi Chamber, a Prime Minister within 16 months of his tenure, thrice visited Karachi to hold discussion with KCCI, which has certainly boosted the morale of businessmen and industrialists who had been largely ignored in the past. We hope that this gesture by federal government towards Karachi would continue in future as well which was badly needed as Karachi is the only city which has the ability to pull the country out of ongoing crises.

In my opinion, the Export Trophy Awards acknowledge the hard work, commitment and professional excellence of our business community. I understand that the last few years have been particularly tough for businesses and the economy of the country. Despite several constraints and challenges, our exporters are trying their best to do well, for which they deserve our collective appreciation.

KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards acknowledge the hard work, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our businessmen. These Awards are a source of encouragement and underline the role of the private entrepreneurs in the national development.

I appreciate KCCI for its activities to promote trade, business and industry in the country. I am confident that the conferment of the awards and public recognition of high export performance would motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues and markets to further achieve enhanced export target in the year to come.

On this occasion, my congratulations are due to Chairman BMG Mr. Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Mohammad Haris Agar and the Managing Committee Members of KCCI.

I also wish the award winners success in all their future endeavors and would like to extend government’s full support and cooperation.

