Thalassaemia: PBM Sindh launches awareness drive

KARACHI: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Sindh has initiated public awareness campaigns on Thalassaemia across the province for the implementation of government's law passed for reduction of Thalassaemia cases with the slogan of ”Thalassaemia Free Pakistan”.

The aim of this campaign, started on instruction of Managing Director PBM Aamir Fida Paracha, is to make Thalassaemia test mandatory before marriage and to spread awareness among the public to prevent the spread of this genetic disease.

Paracha said that vision for this initiative hinges on building a strong public-private partnership which we believe will make a significant contribution to the health sector in Pakistan. To address this multi-faceted challenge effectively, we aim to foster collaboration among all stakeholders, including the health department, civil society, NGOs, prominent individuals and the local community, he added.

These stakeholders will participate in various capacities, such as providing financial support, organising free blood screening, volunteering, conducting awareness seminars and walks and engaging in media campaigns.

