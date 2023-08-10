Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Ltd 30.06.2023 580% (F) 56,128.711 420.75 26.09.2023 20.09.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 26.09.2023
AGM
Crescent Steel & 30.06.2023 Nil 176.857 2.28 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Allied Products Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
Ltd (Unconsolidated) AGM
First Punjab - - - - 30.08.2023 23.08.2023 to
Modaraba 10.00.A.M 30.08.2023
ARM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
