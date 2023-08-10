BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 10 Aug, 2023 07:38am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Ltd     30.06.2023     580% (F)     56,128.711       420.75    26.09.2023     20.09.2023 to
                       Year End                                               10.00.A.M         26.09.2023
                                                                              AGM
Crescent Steel &       30.06.2023     Nil          176.857          2.28      26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Allied Products        Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
Ltd (Unconsolidated)                                                          AGM
First Punjab              -             -             -               -       30.08.2023     23.08.2023 to
Modaraba                                                                      10.00.A.M         30.08.2023
                                                                              ARM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

