KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Wednesday after two straight sessions of sharp losses, with market participants awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due on Thursday for further direction.

Palm oil slumps to six-week low on poor demand, weaker rivals

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 3,711 ringgit ($810.44) per metric ton in early trade.