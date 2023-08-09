BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.68%)
HUBC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 101.35 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.79%)
PAEL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.68%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.47%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.67%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By 63.1 (1.32%)
BR30 17,320 Increased By 348.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 47,881 Increased By 450.8 (0.95%)
KSE30 17,042 Increased By 144.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soybeans rise for second session on short covering; wheat falls

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 10:15am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and soybeans gained more ground on Wednesday with investors covering short positions ahead of a key US government crop outlook, although forecasts of cool and wet weather curbed gains.

Wheat slid as dismal demand for US supplies kept a lid on prices.

“Weather in much of the US Midwest is favourable for crop development as there are forecasts of more rains and milder temperatures,” a Singapore-based trader said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.4% to $5.00-3/4 a bushel, as of 0312 GMT and soybeans gained 0.7% to $13.15-1/4 a bushel. Wheat fell 0.4% to $6.53-1/2 a bushel.

Forecasts of cool temperatures and rainy conditions across much of the US Midwest during the next week will boost prospects for both crops.

The US corn harvest could be the second-largest on record as rains during July shepherded the crop through its critical development phase, offsetting dry conditions early in the season and hot summer temperatures, analysts and farmers said.

A strong harvest would add to domestic stockpiles that are expected to balloon as demand for US corn exports wilts due to a massive harvest in Brazil, which is expected to overtake the US as the world’s top corn supplier.

Analysts expect the US government in a monthly report due on Friday to cut its forecast for domestic corn production to 15.135 billion bushels this year, from its July estimate for a record 15.320 billion bushels.

The lack of demand for US supplies continues to weigh on Chicago futures.

China corn futures up for the fourth day

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Tuesday it bought 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

Dozens of ships are backed up around critical Danube arteries close to Ukraine’s river gateways, days after Russian drone attacks on the country’s ports, shipping data showed on Tuesday.

China’s July soybean imports jumped by almost one-quarter from a year ago, official data showed, boosted by improved demand in the world’s biggest buyer, especially for use in animal feed, and by higher arrivals from Brazil.

China imported 9.73 million metric tons of soybeans in July, up 23.5% from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said.

Soybeans corn market

Comments

1000 characters

Corn, soybeans rise for second session on short covering; wheat falls

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories