BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK’s disqualification: PTI rejects ECP’s notification

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday rejected Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification with regard to five-year disqualification of party chief Imran Khan from taking part in politics, saying it has already challenged the local court's verdict in high court and the commission should refrain from making such a decision in haste.

In reaction to ECP's notification, which issued notification of Imran Khan's disqualification for five years following a local court verdict, a PTI spokesman said that the notification was a clear manifestation of the plans made behind closed doors and unnatural and illegal interference in politics.

He said that the ECP's bias towards PTI chairman was not hidden from the nation, adding the people of the country have already rejected the attempt to implement the nefarious "minus one" formula through a horridly-announced biased decision by a controversial trial court.

He said that the ECP was a key facilitator in the plan to postpone the elections, undermining democracy and deviating from the constitution.

He said that the apex court's decision on April 4 told the story of the ECP playing with the Constitution, adding that the time has come for the Supreme Judicial Council to hear the pending reference against the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and give a decision.

He said that all the attempts to remove the true public representatives and leadership from politics with a bigoted and paralyzed mindset is destined to fail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan ECP Sikander Sultan Raja Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

IK’s disqualification: PTI rejects ECP’s notification

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories