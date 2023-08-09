IK’s disqualification: PTI rejects ECP’s notification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday rejected Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification with regard to five-year disqualification of party chief Imran Khan from taking part in politics, saying it has already challenged the local court's verdict in high court and the commission should refrain from making such a decision in haste.

In reaction to ECP's notification, which issued notification of Imran Khan's disqualification for five years following a local court verdict, a PTI spokesman said that the notification was a clear manifestation of the plans made behind closed doors and unnatural and illegal interference in politics.

He said that the ECP's bias towards PTI chairman was not hidden from the nation, adding the people of the country have already rejected the attempt to implement the nefarious "minus one" formula through a horridly-announced biased decision by a controversial trial court.

He said that the ECP was a key facilitator in the plan to postpone the elections, undermining democracy and deviating from the constitution.

He said that the apex court's decision on April 4 told the story of the ECP playing with the Constitution, adding that the time has come for the Supreme Judicial Council to hear the pending reference against the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and give a decision.

He said that all the attempts to remove the true public representatives and leadership from politics with a bigoted and paralyzed mindset is destined to fail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023