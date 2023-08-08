BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
World

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 11:11pm

BERLIN: Germany has offered to Poland extending the deployment of three Patriot air defence units until the end of 2023, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday.

"An extension beyond the end of 2023 is not foreseen," the ministry said in a statement.

Germany to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Together with three Patriot air defence units, some 300 German soldiers have been based in the Polish town of Zamosc, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since the start of the year to protect the southern town and its crucial railway link to Ukraine.

