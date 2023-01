BERLIN: Germany will follow the US in providing a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden said in a joint statement following talks on Thursday.

"In late December, the United States announced its donation of a Patriot air defense missile battery to Ukraine. Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine," said the statement.