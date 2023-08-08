BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
Pakistan

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years

  • The electoral watchdog also de-notifies Imran as 'returned candidate' from NA-45 Kurram-l
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 09:14pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for five years, Aaj News reported.

The development comes days after Imran was convicted and arrested in the Toshakhana case.

In a notification, the electoral watchdog stated that the PTI chief was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017, and his sentencing for three years.

“As a consequence, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 232 of the Elections Act,2017,” the notification added.

The ECP also de-notified Imran as the “returned candidate” from NA-45 Kurram-l.

The court sentenced Imran to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on him while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) criminal complaint against the PTI chief for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

The order said the former PM cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana, which later proved false and inaccurate.

“His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” it stated.

Background

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran, alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

This year in May, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar indicted Imran in the case and rejected his petition challenging the maintainability of the reference.

The PTI chairman then moved the IHC, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination.

Following the IHC ruling, Imran moved the SC and urged the apex court to set aside the high court’s directive.

