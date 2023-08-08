BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Punjab govt urged to help increase per acre yield of cotton crop

Zahid Baig Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

LAHORE: Agriculture Republic, an agricultural think tank, has called upon the Punjab government to invest in the farmers and development/import of potential seed to increase per acre yield of the cotton crop.

“Efforts by the sitting Chief Minister Punjab to visit Uzbekistan to promote agricultural cooperation between the two countries particularly in cotton crop is a welcoming step. Uzbek farmers are among the top cotton producers of the world.

Nevertheless, delegation by the provincial government should have representatives from the farmers and agricultural think tanks i.e., Agriculture Republic to make these efforts successful,” said the Co-founder of the Agriculture Republic Aamer Hayat Bhandara.

While talking to Business Recorder here on Monday, he regretted that the industrial stakeholders of cotton had never ensured that the growers get support price of Rs 8500 per maund. They had least contributed in cotton crop value-chain development starting from the seed. They should learn from the rice value chain where the main stakeholders were promoting sustainable agricultural practices, safe export quality grains and introducing measures/practices to increase per acre yield for export purposes.

Aamer said since the cotton was the focus of the government and we had seen concrete steps to increase cotton cultivation and production in Pakistan particularly in the Punjab province where the committees were formed at the divisional and district levels by the government to increase cotton cultivation and then its management for higher productivity.

These measures also reflect a serious campaign to prevent adulterated pesticides and fertilizer and set up the model centers to provide high quality inputs at discounted rates to the cotton farmer.

He said that visiting Uzbekistan by the CM of the largest agricultural province was indeed a great sign to boost the sustainable agriculture production and particularly the cotton crop in Pakistan. He claimed it was initially suggested to the government by the Agriculture Republic to focus on Uzbekistan cotton crop varieties to boost our production.

Concluding, he reiterated that there should have been a farmer from Agriculture Republic in the delegations to make the exercise a success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Punjab government Farmers cotton crop cotton seed

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt urged to help increase per acre yield of cotton crop

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories