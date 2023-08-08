KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (August 07, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 07-08-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Ktrade Securities D.J.M. Sec Maple Leaf 4,000 33.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 33.50
First Equity Mod. MRA Securities MCB Bank Ltd 2,000 147.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 147.12
B&B Securities Orbit Securities Sazgar Eng 8,500 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 80.00
JS Global Cap. MRA Securities Service Global 10,000 39.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 39.35
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 24,500
=================================================================================================================
