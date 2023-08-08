KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (August 07, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 07-08-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Ktrade Securities D.J.M. Sec Maple Leaf 4,000 33.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 33.50 First Equity Mod. MRA Securities MCB Bank Ltd 2,000 147.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 147.12 B&B Securities Orbit Securities Sazgar Eng 8,500 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 80.00 JS Global Cap. MRA Securities Service Global 10,000 39.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 39.35 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 24,500 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023