BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,386.25
High: 49,034.92
Low: 48,276.54
Net Change: 199.47
Volume (000): 232,034
Value (000): 12,304,833
Makt Cap (000) 1,705,649,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,022.51
NET CH (-) 219.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,134.52
NET CH (-) 12.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,333.22
NET CH (-) 2.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,942.36
NET CH (-) 79.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,560.96
NET CH (-) 29.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,994.32
NET CH (-) 33.15
------------------------------------
As on: 07-Aug-2023
====================================
