BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 07, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 07, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 48,386.25
High:                      49,034.92
Low:                       48,276.54
Net Change:                   199.47
Volume (000):                232,034
Value (000):              12,304,833
Makt Cap (000)         1,705,649,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,022.51
NET CH                    (-) 219.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,134.52
NET CH                     (-) 12.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,333.22
NET CH                      (-) 2.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,942.36
NET CH                     (-) 79.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,560.96
NET CH                     (-) 29.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,994.32
NET CH                     (-) 33.15
------------------------------------
As on:                   07-Aug-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

