KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,386.25 High: 49,034.92 Low: 48,276.54 Net Change: 199.47 Volume (000): 232,034 Value (000): 12,304,833 Makt Cap (000) 1,705,649,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,022.51 NET CH (-) 219.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,134.52 NET CH (-) 12.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,333.22 NET CH (-) 2.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,942.36 NET CH (-) 79.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,560.96 NET CH (-) 29.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,994.32 NET CH (-) 33.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-Aug-2023 ====================================

