BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 7, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Surge in terrorism ‘futile attempt’ of militants to reopen negotiations: COAS
Read here for details.
- At least seven killed in Panjgur blast: Levies sources
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 down nearly 200 points after volatile session
Read here for details.
- RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL
Read here for details.
- Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique
Read here for details.
- Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief
Read here for details.
- Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’
Read here for details.
- NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Read here for details.
- Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list
Read here for details.
Comments