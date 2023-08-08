BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 56.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.01%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
HBL 102.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.1%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.23%)
OGDC 102.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.84%)
PAEL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.06%)
PPL 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.75%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
TRG 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.1%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 15.9 (0.32%)
BR30 17,567 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 48,411 Increased By 24.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,259 Increased By 11.1 (0.06%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Surge in terrorism ‘futile attempt’ of militants to reopen negotiations: COAS

Read here for details.

  • At least seven killed in Panjgur blast: Levies sources

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 down nearly 200 points after volatile session

Read here for details.

  • RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

Read here for details.

  • Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Read here for details.

  • Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Read here for details.

  • NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Read here for details.

  • Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Read here for details.

