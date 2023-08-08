Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Surge in terrorism ‘futile attempt’ of militants to reopen negotiations: COAS

At least seven killed in Panjgur blast: Levies sources

KSE-100 down nearly 200 points after volatile session

RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar

Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

