BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets BWHL (Baluchistan Wheels Limited) 93.48 Increased By ▲ 7.5%

RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2023 05:20pm

RMS (Private) Limited, a construction company, has expressed its intention to acquire the majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL).

The development was shared by brokerage house Arif Habib Limited, which was appointed manager to the offer, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“On behalf of the acquirer, we are pleased to submit a Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 63.56% shares of Baluchistan Wheels Limited (the “Target Company”) by RMS (Private) Limited,” read the notice.

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

As per the PSX notice, the company intends to acquire 63.56% – 8.47 million shares – through an agreement, and another 18.22%, which translates into 2.43 million shares, through public offer.

This translates into a total potential acquisition of 81.78%.

“As per PSX regulations, if a company intends to acquire over 30% stake of a company, it needs to offer to acquire shares from minority shareholders as well, which translates roughly to half of the total free-float.”

RMS (private) Limited is a traditional construction company which is registered with Pakistan Engineering Council in Category C-A.

Baluchistan Wheels Limited, incorporated in Pakistan on 16 June 1980, is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of automotive wheel rims for trucks, buses, tractors, cars and mini commercial vehicles.

As per the notice to the bourse, total number of issued shares of BWHL stood at 13.334 million.

BWHL’s share price quoted one day before the public announcement of intention stood at Rs86.96 per share.

Meanwhile, the weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during four weeks preceding the date of public announcement of intention stood at Rs81.99 per share.

PSX Baluchistan Wheels Limited BWHL PSX stocks RMS Limited share acquisition

Comments

1000 characters

RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Oil dips after sustained rally bolstered by supply cuts

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan’s chief selector for second time

‘Barbie’ makes history with $1bn at the box office

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Read more stories