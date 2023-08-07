At least seven killed in Panjgur blast: Levies sources

At least seven people were killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion targeted a vehicle in the Balgatar area of Panjgur district in Balochistan, Levies sources said on Monday.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and started rescue operations.

As per reports, a Union Council chairman of Balgatar was among the seven dead when the car they were travelling in hit an Improvised explosive device. However, no official statement has been released regarding the source of the blast.