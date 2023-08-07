BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
At least seven killed in Panjgur blast: Levies sources

  • Police and rescue officials rush to the scene and start rescue operations
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 11:12pm

At least seven people were killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion targeted a vehicle in the Balgatar area of Panjgur district in Balochistan, Levies sources said on Monday.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and started rescue operations.

As per reports, a Union Council chairman of Balgatar was among the seven dead when the car they were travelling in hit an Improvised explosive device. However, no official statement has been released regarding the source of the blast.

panjgur blast

