Aug 07, 2023
Technology

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 01:07pm

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday launched ‘Beep Pakistan’, the country’s alternative to popular messaging app WhatsApp.

“This day marks an important milestone for Pakistan’s IT industry, as we are launching Beep Pakistan, the country’s first communication app, on a 30-day trial run,” said Haque during the launching ceremony.

“In the first phase, the app will be used for internal communication between the Ministry of IT and Communication and NITB (National Information Technology Board).

“In the second phase, the app will be opened to all government departments. In the third phase, the app will be made available to the masses across Pakistan.”

The minister said that alternative apps to WhatsApp have been launched in neighbouring countries including India and Bangladesh.

“We have been a bit late in this regard, however, it is better to be late than never,” he said.

Sharing its features, the minister said that the app can be used for data sharing, audio calling, video calling and conference calling.

“The biggest advantage of this app is that it is 100% safe and secure, as its server and source code will be in Pakistan,” he said.

Lauding the role of NITB, Haque said that “we can now proudly say Pakistan possess a WhatsApp alternative”.

In the last 3.5 years, the ministry has launched 83 new projects, which has cost Rs77 billion across Pakistan. “We have targeted second- and third-tier cities to improve connectivity in these areas,” he said.

Haque said that the Ministry of IT digital skills have been taught to over 3.3 million children.

During our tenure, three additional National Incubation Centers (NIC) were also established, he added.

Comments

Taimoor Ashraf Aug 07, 2023 12:55pm
Lame attempt at collecting personal data from private citizens. Very lame.
Recommended (0)
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 07, 2023 01:02pm
Just a miserable attempt to spy on us and collect our personal info, to use against us. It's actually a Poop Pakistan not Beep.
Recommended (0)
Shahid Khan Aug 07, 2023 01:43pm
Smartest way to waste money by a minister who has no political footings. No one will use it when we have good alternates for free!
Recommended (0)
Ahmad Zaka Ur Rehman Aug 07, 2023 01:58pm
Excellent initiative, especially for the Government departments, we should forcefully move all government and security agencies communication to Beep
Recommended (0)
Kashif ALI Aug 07, 2023 02:06pm
I saw a few negative comments by Pakistanis. They are truly Cursed Pakistanis who are habitual in cursing each other. The most despicable people on the earth. We must appreciate the efforts to improve our skills and using those skills to create indigenous products. This is the only way to survive in a world of cut-throat competition. Congratulations to IT ministry and keep up the great job!!!
Recommended (0)
zaya zaya Aug 07, 2023 02:19pm
“The biggest advantage of this app is that it is 100% safe and secure, as its server and source code will be in Pakistan,” he said. Does that mean its security is guaranteed by ISI and use of Pegasus?
Recommended (0)

