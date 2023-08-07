BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
Pakistan

Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

  • We are unable to maintain things, says the railways minister
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 03:14pm

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday that lack of resources was the “real cause” of the Hazara Express tragedy, which killed more than 30 people.

In a press conference, he said that an investigation was under way and those responsible would be punished.

However, he added that “the real issue … is that we do not have resources. We are unable to maintain things.”

More than 1,000 passengers were aboard the Hazara Express when it came off the tracks near Nawabshah on Sunday.

Following the incident, Rafique said that an act of sabotage could be among the reasons for the derailment of multiple Hazara Express coaches.

“There could be two possible reasons for the accident. Either it is a mechanical fault in the line or a fault was developed. It could be an act of sabotage or mechanical fault,” he told reporters at a press conference in Lahore.

He said the federal government railways inspector would decide how the accident occurred.

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Sunday’s crash is the latest to hit the network in recent years.

Two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh in June 2021, killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others.

In that incident, an express derailed onto the opposite track, and a second passenger train ploughed into the wreckage a minute later.

At least 75 passengers were burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train in October 2019, while a two-train collision at Ghotki killed more than 100 people in 2005.

Saad Rafique train accident Hazara Express train

Comments

1000 characters
KU Aug 07, 2023 03:21pm
If only these ministers had a conscience and feared the hereafter! Just a foolish thought.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Bldy Civilian Aug 07, 2023 03:46pm
Even Hitler would have shot himself before saying such statement. Resources nai hain whiled ruled for 35 years in one way or the other.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Aug 07, 2023 04:47pm
Typical attitude. Passing the buck. Get up from your seat and travel in train to see real situation.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Aug 07, 2023 04:52pm
He should have been in jail now
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

