Pakistan

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

  • Petition also urges IHC to declare Imran’s detention in Attock Jail 'illegal'
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 01:20pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan approached on Monday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking A-Class jail facilities in Attock Jail.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjotha, filed the application on Imran’s behalf.

The petition urged the IHC to declare Imran’s detention in Attock Jail “illegal”. It also requested that Imran be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

In a video statement shared on the PTI’s official social media account, Panjotha alleged that the former PM had been provided “C-Class jail facilities” in Attock Jail.

He also said that Imran’s lawyers, including him, had not met the PTI chief since he was arrested on Saturday.

An Islamabad district and sessions court Saturday disqualified the former premier from politics for five years and sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case.

He was found guilty of “corrupt practices” by the court.

As soon as the court’s verdict was handed down on Saturday, the PTI leader was arrested.

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 07, 2023 01:48pm
Kangaroo courts have zero trust of the people for a reason
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

