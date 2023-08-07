BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hindus, Muslims clash in India’s Haryana as trouble spreads

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 05:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Hindus and Muslims have clashed in the Indian state of Haryana a week after violence erupted during a Hindu procession in a Muslim neighbourhood, with a tomb and several vehicles torched and shops ransacked, police said on Monday.

At least seven people have been killed in the clashes, including the cleric of a mosque set on fire last week in the district of Gurugram.

The violence has been spreading with the latest beginning on Sunday and continuing into early Monday when several people set fire to a Muslim tomb, police officials said.

No one was hurt, they said.

“There have been three incidents of shops being vandalised in the district. Six people have been arrested,” said Mayank Mishra, assistant superintendent of police in Panipat district, 200 km away from where the trouble began last week.

Tension between members of India’s majority Hindu community and minority Muslims has periodically flared into deadly violence for generations.

The latest trouble comes as some members of the Muslim community say they are unfairly treated by the government of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government rejects the accusations.

Despite the latest trouble, the district magistrate of business hub of Gurugram lifted prohibitory orders in place since last week, saying that “normalcy has returned”.

But for many Muslims the clashes have brought fear.

Some have left towns to return to their villages or have gone to live with friends and relatives in other areas, media has reported.

Some Muslims in Gurugram say men have been coming to their communities and threatening them with violence unless they leave.

“They told us to get out of our house or they’ll burn it down. We are leaving because we’re afraid,” resident Amuta Sarkar, told the ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

In a related development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stepped in on Monday to block the demolition of a community of several hundred dwellings in the district of Nuh, where the violence began last week, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

Police said the people who attacked the Hindu procession came from the settlement of “illegal” structures.

“The demolition campaign has been stopped,” the Nuh administration said in a statement.

India Haryana Gurugram Gurugram business hub

Comments

1000 characters

Hindus, Muslims clash in India’s Haryana as trouble spreads

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Oil dips after sustained rally bolstered by supply cuts

RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan’s chief selector for second time

‘Barbie’ makes history with $1bn at the box office

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Read more stories