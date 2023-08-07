Walsh fit to start for England against Nigeria

BRISBANE: England’s bid to win the 2023 World Cup was given a massive boost Monday with key midfielder Keira Walsh named in England’s starting line-up for the last-16 clash against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Walsh was stretchered off after injuring her knee in England’s 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28 and there were doubts about her ability to take any further part in the tournament.

The injury was not as serious as initially feared and England team management confirmed Walsh would start against Nigeria.

European champions England are now favourites for the World Cup after Sweden on Sunday knocked out the United States, who won the last two editions.

Should England beat Nigeria, they would face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals.