BAFL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
BIPL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 56.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.34%)
FABL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
OGDC 109.87 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.84%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PIOC 95.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.83%)
PPL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.64%)
PRL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.46%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By 41.9 (0.85%)
BR30 18,077 Increased By 237.9 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,968 Increased By 382 (0.79%)
KSE30 17,494 Increased By 123.5 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may dip tracking US peers in week dominated by data

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 10:11am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to fall in the early session on Monday, tracking a slump in US peers, while major moves would be dominated by the local central bank’s monetary policy decision and US inflation data.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.14%-7.19% range after ending the previous session at 7.1915%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

“Indian bond yields are very closely tracking Treasuries, and such a large tumble in the latter will definitely see 3-4 basis points of a gap down opening in local yields,” the trader added.

US yields fell on Friday after data showed that the economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 187,000 jobs, below economists’ expectations of 200,000.

The Labor Department’s employment report also showed job gains in May and June were revised lower, potentially suggesting demand for labour was slowing in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which seem to be done for now.

Average hourly earnings, however, surprised on the upside, rising 4.4% from a year earlier, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%.

Local bond yields have been rising recently as longer-duration US yields hit fresh nine-month highs, with the benchmark US 10-year yields crossing the 4.20% mark.

India bond yields may move upwards before debt supply, US peers hurt

The odds of a rate hike in September are just around 14%.

US inflation data is due on Thursday, the same day when the Reserve Bank of India is due to announce its monetary policy decision.

Even as there are no expectations of a change in rates, the market remains concerned that the Indian central bank may turn hawkish amid worries over a jump in inflation in the near term.

India’s retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing for four months. Many economists are expecting the July reading to rise to around 6.5%, way above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit.

Reserve Bank of India US inflation data Indian government bonds Labor Department’s employment

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields may dip tracking US peers in week dominated by data

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories