CM reviews work on Akbar Chowk Flyovers project

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2023 08:00am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Akbar Chowk (Square) Flyovers project and assessed the progress of construction activities late night.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing construction work, including the carpeted road. He urged the workers to expedite their efforts, emphasizing the use of additional resources and machinery to compensate for any delays caused by the rain. The completion of the project is of paramount importance to facilitate citizens, and thus, CM stressed the need for its prompt execution.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction process, special arrangements were directed by Mohsin Naqvi. Once the Akbar Chowk project is finished, it is expected to ease daily commuting for millions of vehicles, permanently resolving traffic congestion. The preservation of trees is also being ensured throughout the project.

construction work Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi Akbar Chowk Flyovers project

