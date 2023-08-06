BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia hikes most September oil prices to Asia

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

DUBAI: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the prices for most of its crude to Asia in September after announcing an extension of its voluntary production cut for another month.

Saudi Arabia increased the official selling price (OSP) for September Arab light crude to Asia by 30 cents a barrel from August to $3.50 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, state oil giant Aramco said in a statement on Saturday.

The OSP to Europe was also hiked by $2 a barrel to $5.80 for September versus ICE Brent while to North America it was unchanged at $7.25 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day would be extended to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened.

The cut translates into a 9 million barrel per day (bpd) production figure for September.

Saudi Arabia Oil prices Oil crude OSP

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia hikes most September oil prices to Asia

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Senate body passes ‘Zakat and Ushr (Amend) Bill, 2023’

World must act to end India’s gross HR violations in IIOJK: Bilawal

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

PTI announces countrywide protest

Read more stories