BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on firm dollar ahead of US data, China worries

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 05:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Friday, weighed down by a firmer dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data and persistent worries about weak demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1% at $8,525 per metric ton by 1015 GMT after rising 1.2% on Thursday.

The dollar index climbed ahead of the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT, which is expected to show a tight labor market.

A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“Some bulls continue to back the dollar index, so that is weighing on copper prices,” said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

Tin bounces on Myanmar mining ban, others drift lower

“On the Chinese front, the PMIs are in contractionary territory, so that is also causing pressure on metals prices.”

China is expected to roll out further support to boost economic growth, especially in the property and infrastructure sectors, both major consumers of industrial metals, but a series of announcements in recent weeks have offered few details.

Aslam said worries about a U.S. recession were overblown, highlighted by strong results from Amazon overnight.

“We believe we will see robust and sustainable growth in copper demand so the current weakness in prices is an opportunity to buy.”

There was one bright area in Chinese demand with new orders from the power sector expected to lift operation rates for copper cable and wire producers to 86.8% in August from 84.8% in July, according to the Shanghai Metals Market.

But demand from other copper-related sectors stayed tepid, offsetting some supply tightness in the market, it added.

LME tin slipped 0.8% to $27,800 a metric ton, pulling back from previous gains driven by a mining ban in third-largest tin miner Myanmar.

Among other metals, aluminium shed 1% to $2,208 a ton, zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,481.50, nickel shed 0.9% to $21,420 and lead fell 0.8% to $2,139.

Copper LME copper copper market Copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips on firm dollar ahead of US data, China worries

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on August 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Oil prices rise, set for sixth weekly gain on extended supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Mosques shut after religious riots near India’s capital

Dar announces Rs2mn compensation for families of Bajaur blast victims

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM Shehbaz launches Salam-Pakistan brand, e-Portal to promote tourism

Read more stories