BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.78%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.24%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.44%)
HBL 103.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.16%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
OGDC 107.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.16%)
PAEL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.15%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.34%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,933 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 17,779 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 48,555 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,352 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.17%)
Aug 04, 2023
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 03:28pm

TULKARM: Israeli forces shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, amid one of the deadliest periods in years.

The Israeli military said soldiers shot at suspects who fired and hurled explosives and stones at troops operating around the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

It said one person was hit but reported no injuries to its forces.

The health ministry said Mahmoud Abu Sa’an was shot in the head in Tulkarm, during what the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said was a military operation in a nearby refugee camp that led to confrontations with Palestinians.

Some 40,700 Palestinians are registered with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in two camps in the Tulkarm area.

They are Palestinian refugees, or their descendants, who were forced out or fled their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

The Hamas, which governs blockaded Gaza, mourned Abu Sa’an but did not claim him as a member. “Our people will continue their revolution until the occupation ends,” it said in a statement.

Israel occupied the West Bank, among territories the Palestinians want for an independent state, in a 1967 Middle East war. It has continued to build Jewish settlements there, which most countries deem illegal.

