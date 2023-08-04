CM orders WCLA to restore Wazir Khan Baradari

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to prepare a plan for the restoration of Wazir Khan Baradari to its original condition.

He issued the order during his visit to Punjab Public Library, Wazir Khan Baradari, Tollinton Market and Badshahi Masjid on Thursday. On this occasion, he inspected the record room, reading room, English section, computer lab and other sections of the Punjab Public Library.

While studying the file on Paisa Akhbar in the record room, he said the government must preserve Paisa Akhbar, it is an asset of journalistic history.

He further asked for a comprehensive plan for the renovation of Punjab Public Library and ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the derelict building of the record room.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023