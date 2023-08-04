BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
ICC World Cup: Ministry recommends sending cricket team to India in October

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly recommended sending Pakistan national cricket team to India for the ICC World Cup in October this year after getting assurance of foolproof security arrangements.

A meeting of the committee headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was held on Thursday to discuss the security concerns to the national cricket team and whether to allow the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to send the national cricket squad to India or not.

During the meeting, the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported sending the national cricket team to India to play its match under the ICC World Cup following getting assurance from the ICC for foolproof security arrangements for the national squad. It was also decided to hold talks with the ICC in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, PM’s Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Chairman Management Committee of the PCB Zaka Ashraf.

