KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (August 03, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 03-08-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= MRA Securities MCB Bank Ltd 5,000 146.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 146.87 Vector Sec. Topline Securities Pak Tobacco 120,000 540.00 Darson Sec. Topline Securities 120,000 540.00 Standard Cap Sec Topline Securities 120,000 540.00 Pearl Sec Topline Securities 120,000 540.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 480,000 540.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 485,000 =================================================================================================================

