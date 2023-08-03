BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.89%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.32%)
FABL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.69%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
OGDC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.51%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By -28 (-0.56%)
BR30 17,865 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.18%)
KSE100 48,706 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,413 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.38%)
Hong Kong stocks close lower

AFP Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 02:28pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday following a plunge on Wall Street that came as strong US jobs data sparked fresh worries about the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.49 percent, or 96.51 points, to 19,420.87.

Hong Kong shares drop at start of the day

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.58 percent, or 18.77 points to 3,280.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.27 percent, or 5.58 points, to 2,061.64.

