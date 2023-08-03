Hong Kong stocks close lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower Thursday following a plunge on Wall Street that came as strong US jobs data sparked fresh worries about the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.49 percent, or 96.51 points, to 19,420.87.

Hong Kong shares drop at start of the day

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.58 percent, or 18.77 points to 3,280.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.27 percent, or 5.58 points, to 2,061.64.