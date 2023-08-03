BAFL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.26%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HBL 105.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.57%)
HUBC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.19%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.12%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.77%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
PIOC 98.48 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.01%)
PPL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 107.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By 34.3 (0.69%)
BR30 18,109 Increased By 211 (1.18%)
KSE100 49,260 Increased By 495.8 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,610 Increased By 130.4 (0.75%)
Commodity, tech stocks drag Australian shares lower; US credit downgrade weighs

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 09:50am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares fell on Thursday led by commodity and technology stocks, as investor sentiment was dented after ratings agency Fitch cut the US government’s credit rating.

The S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 0.8% to 7,294 by 0043 GMT to hit its lowest level since July 21. The index ended 1.3% lower on Wednesday.

Markets were rattled globally after Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US government’s top credit rating in a surprise move.

Australian technology stocks which closely track their Wall Street peers slumped 2.3% to hit their lowest level since July 27.

Economists polled by Reuters said that the Reserve Bank of Australia would likely raise interest rates by 25 basis points next quarter in their last hike of the cycle, following a surprise pause on Tuesday.

Major sub-indexes traded in the negative territory.

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 1.2% to hit their lowest level since July 25. Mining behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto slid 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks retreated 0.9% to hit their lowest level since July 24, as oil price weakened overnight.

Australian shares fall as mining, financials weigh

Financial stocks retreated 0.9%, with all of the ‘big four’ banks trading in the red. Shares of Downer EDI fell 2.5% after the Australian contractor said that it expected to record a statutory net loss after tax of about A$386 million ($252.52 million) for fiscal 2023.

Graphite explorer Syrah Resources said it had executed agreements with two US-based companies for the supply of graphite from its Balama operations in Mozambique.

Shares were down 2.8%.

Liontown Resources Ltd were flat after the battery metals explorer agreed to deliver lithium direct shipping ore product ahead of first concentrate production at its flagship Kathleen Valley lithium project.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.5% to 11,898.66.

Australian and New Zealand dollars Australian stocks

