BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FABL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.78%)
PAEL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
PPL 78.34 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.81%)
PRL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.39%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 109.35 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,968 Increased By 51.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,667 Increased By 222.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,621 Increased By 390.6 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,435 Increased By 175.5 (1.02%)
Aug 02, 2023
Australian shares fall as mining, financials weigh

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight banking and mining stocks, a day after the central bank stood pat on its interest rates for a second straight month, citing that past hikes were working to cool demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 0.7% points to 7,401.2 by 0041 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 4.1% for a second straight month on Tuesday, but retained a warning that some more tightening might be needed to curb inflation.

A private sector survey on Tuesday showed that factory activity in China, which is Australia’s top trade partner, swung to contraction in July, with supply, demand and export orders all deteriorating.

The data raises challenges for policymakers seeking to revive momentum in China’s post-COVID recovery amid high youth unemployment, mounting local debt pressure and weak demand.

Back in Sydney, interest rate-sensitive financial stocks retreated nearly 1% with each of the “Big Four” banks falling around 1.0%.

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 0.7% with sector-majors BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue slipping between 0.5% and 1%.

Shares of Fortescue tracked iron ore prices lower and dropped 1%.

Earlier in the day, the miner had appointed Deborah Caudle as the CFO of Fortescue Energy.

Among individual stocks, Pilbara Minerals said the company and Calix Ltd received board approvals for the final investment decision on construction at their flagship Pilgangoora lithium project in Western Australia.

Shares fell 0.4%. Gold stocks slumped nearly 1% as the bullion lost shine.

Shares of Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining fell 1.2% and 0.2%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 11,977.42 points.

The country’s jobless rate rose slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter.

Australian stocks

