KARACHI: M/s. Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) has informed Habib Bank Limited (HBL) of its intention to acquire additional shares of HBL from the open market, by utilizing the accumulated dividends that have not been repatriated, amounting to Rs 3,472,172,945.

The said purchase of HBL shares shall be in accordance with applicable regulatory approvals, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

