BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab caretaker CM vows to serve people devotedly till elections

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that he would continue to serve as chief executive of the province until elections were held.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Services Hospital, here on Wednesday, he admitted that right now there was a state of despair in the country, but losing hope is a sin. “The Almighty strongly dislikes despair,” he said, adding: “Everyone must contribute, however little, to make things better in the society.”

Sharing his views about the condition of the Services hospital, he said, “It is true that the hospital is really in a bad state for which the government is responsible.”

The government hospitals had to cope with a large number of patients but despite limited resources, the government is providing facilities at these hospitals, he added. He said, “It was unfortunate that every government built new hospitals and forgot to improve the condition of the old ones.”

To a query, he said, it seems inappropriate to hold doctors responsible for all the problems in the hospitals. He asked the people to assist the government in raising standards of hospitals.

Responding to a question, he said he was not opponent to doctors’ private practice but at the same time, they should make it sure that they complete their duty hours. He expressed his resolve to improve the condition of hospitals before leaving the office. “And I hope that very soon the condition of Services Hospital will also become better,” he said.

Earlier, the CM went round to different sections of the hospital. He also inaugurated the Services hospital’s upgraded Medical Unit-I.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi Services Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab caretaker CM vows to serve people devotedly till elections

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories