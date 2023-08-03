Punjab caretaker CM vows to serve people devotedly till elections

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that he would continue to serve as chief executive of the province until elections were held.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Services Hospital, here on Wednesday, he admitted that right now there was a state of despair in the country, but losing hope is a sin. “The Almighty strongly dislikes despair,” he said, adding: “Everyone must contribute, however little, to make things better in the society.”

Sharing his views about the condition of the Services hospital, he said, “It is true that the hospital is really in a bad state for which the government is responsible.”

The government hospitals had to cope with a large number of patients but despite limited resources, the government is providing facilities at these hospitals, he added. He said, “It was unfortunate that every government built new hospitals and forgot to improve the condition of the old ones.”

To a query, he said, it seems inappropriate to hold doctors responsible for all the problems in the hospitals. He asked the people to assist the government in raising standards of hospitals.

Responding to a question, he said he was not opponent to doctors’ private practice but at the same time, they should make it sure that they complete their duty hours. He expressed his resolve to improve the condition of hospitals before leaving the office. “And I hope that very soon the condition of Services Hospital will also become better,” he said.

Earlier, the CM went round to different sections of the hospital. He also inaugurated the Services hospital’s upgraded Medical Unit-I.

