President signs two bills

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Wednesday, gave his assent to two bills after they were passed by the parliament. The president signed Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2023, providing for amending the Qanun-e-Shahadat of 1984.

He also signed into law the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which provided for amending the Control of Narcotics Substances Act of 1997.

The president assented to the said bills in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023