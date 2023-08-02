BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8.57%)
DFML 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.32%)
DGKC 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HBL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.48%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
MLCF 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (5.32%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PPL 78.13 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.53%)
PRL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.5%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.79%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TELE 8.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 109.15 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.59%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,978 Increased By 60.9 (1.24%)
BR30 17,678 Increased By 233.2 (1.34%)
KSE100 48,696 Increased By 465.6 (0.97%)
KSE30 17,463 Increased By 202.8 (1.17%)
Dembele poised to leave Barca after PSG offer: Hernandez

AFP Published 02 Aug, 2023 11:30am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LAS VEGAS: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele is poised to leave the Spanish giants after receiving an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele, 26, was left on the bench on Tuesday as Barcelona wrapped up their North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas.

Afterward, Hernandez told Spanish television that French international Dembele – who scored in last weekend’s victory over Real Madrid in Dallas – had been left out after informing Barcelona he wanted to leave.

“I will be very clear,” Hernandez said. “He has asked us that he wants to leave, he has been very direct, that he has a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, that they have called him from there and here we cannot do anything. It is his personal decision.

“To me, it hurts me because I think we have taken great care of him here so that he is happy and content and continues to make a difference for us.

“But he says that he has this proposal and that he has decided to leave. That is why he has not played today.”

Dembele, who joined Barcelona in 2017, has one year left on his contract with the La Liga giants.

Barcelona’s victory on Tuesday came courtesy of a spectacular second-half strike from Ansu Fati.

A lackluster game at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium was settled in the 55th minute after a counter-attack launched by Barcelona’s teenage left back Alejandro Balde.

The 19-year-old Spanish international passed to Fati just inside the Milan area and the forward cut in from the left before curling a superb shot into the top corner.

Xavi Hernandez

