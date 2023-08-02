BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FABL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.78%)
PAEL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
PPL 78.34 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.81%)
PRL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.39%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 109.35 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,968 Increased By 51.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,667 Increased By 222.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,621 Increased By 390.6 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,435 Increased By 175.5 (1.02%)
Aug 02, 2023
Markets

Gold gets a safety boost as Fitch US downgrade shakes markets

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 09:39am

Gold climbed on Wednesday as the US dollar, Treasury yields and Asian stocks stumbled after Fitch downgraded the United States’ coveted triple-A credit rating, souring confidence in the economy and shoring up interest in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,946.97 per ounce by 0312 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,984.

Fitch after the Wall Street close on Tuesday downgraded the US government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and growing general government debt burden.

“Last time S&P downgraded in 2011, the markets went nuts, although we are not seeing the same type of reaction in the early going, but things bear watching,” said Edward Meir, a metals analyst who provides research for Marex.

Gold, which is priced in dollars, is a favoured safe-haven investment in times of stress and economic uncertainty.

Gold dropped 1% and hit a three-week low on Tuesday as the dollar firmed after a relatively solid data on US manufacturing and construction in June offset a decline in job openings last month.

Focus remains on Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, a key barometer of the health of the US economy, with expectations that it would rise by 200,000 jobs in July after increasing by 209,000 in June.

Gold slips as US dollar, Treasury yields tick higher

US central bankers have expressed hope they can beat inflation without cratering the job market, though they also said doing so will require keeping rates high for some time.

Higher interest rates raise the cost of holding gold, which yields nothing and needs money to store and insure.

In other metals, spot silver eased 0.2% to $24.29, platinum dropped 0.5% to $926.18, and palladium was down 0.1% at $1,238.59.

