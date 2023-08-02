BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as US dollar, Treasury yields tick higher

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in bond yields, while investors looked forward to more US economic data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy stance.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,944.09 per ounce by 10:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), while US gold futures dropped 1.4% to $1,943. “Gold prices are softening as we see movement higher in the US dollar. There is also some profit taking ahead a nonfarm payroll report in the week,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar index rose 0.5% to a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields climbed above 4%.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings fell to the lowest level in more than two years in June, but remained at levels consistent with tight labour market conditions.

Meanwhile, US manufacturing appeared to stabilize at weaker levels in July amid a gradual improvement in new orders. The focus now shifts to the key US nonfarm payrolls report for July due on Friday. Overall payrolls are forecast to rise by 200,000 jobs in July after increasing by 209,000 in June.

Gold ended July with 2.5% gains - its biggest monthly increase in four months- driven by hopes that major global central banks are nearing a peak with interest rate hikes amid signs of slowing inflation.

“I think the Fed are going to skip rate hike in the next meeting if we see inflation come down ... gold prices could be range bound in the near-term, but it will eventually go higher to above $2,000 per ounce,” Moya said. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 2.1% to $24.24 an ounce, platinum fell 2.6% to $924.24 and palladium dropped 3.9% to $1,232.45.

Gold US Treasury yields Gold Prices US dollar US Fed gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as US dollar, Treasury yields tick higher

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories