Visa inaugurates its new office in Pakistan

Published August 2, 2023

KARACHI: Visa (NYSE:V), the world’s digital payments leader has officially inaugurated its new office in Pakistan. Visa’s expanded on-ground presence in Pakistan is a testament to its commitment to supporting the company’s financial institution and merchant clients, local government partners, investments and local communities as part of continued efforts to drive digitalization of the payments landscape.

With the new office, Visa aims to strengthen its ongoing talent acquisition strategy by attracting and retaining key talent. Year-on-year, Visa offices in NALP have seen 15% growth in employee evolution. The new purpose-built office space is designed entirely around needs of the staff and allows for a hybrid work environment. It is an extension of Visa’s culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity.

Cash displacement in the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region has accelerated in the last two years. Visa has seen digital payment adoption increase at a much faster pace and is committed to supporting Pakistan’s journey to a cashless economy through digital transformation.

The company’s many innovative solutions deployed over the years continue to encourage this shift to digital payments in Pakistan. Visa recognizes emerging trends in consumer payment behaviour and payment patterns and remains committed to capturing these opportunities in the NALP region.

Visa’s expanded on-ground presence demonstrates its support of Pakistan’s government’s digital commerce agenda, and commitment to working with local banks, businesses and fintechs to design and deliver the payment options Pakistani consumers seek.

“As a network that works for everyone, everywhere, Visa’s mission is to drive digital commerce for the benefit of consumers, businesses, and the economy across Pakistan.

As part of our overarching strategy for the NALP market, our new office will enable us to continue collaborations with local financial institution clients, merchants, and fintech partners to develop and deploy efficient, convenient, and secure processes for offline and online commerce.

For us at Visa, it is a place where our employees, clients and partners can seamlessly collaborate to create solutions, develop user experiences, and share ideas - all with the goal of helping businesses, individuals and economies thrive,” said Umar S Khan, Visa Country Manager for Pakistan.

Visa continues to support the growing payments ecosystem and digital economy in the region by empowering fintechs through partnerships with the Visa Acceptance Cloud and bringing low-cost acceptance solutions like Click to Pay and Tap to Phone for SMBs.

