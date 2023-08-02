BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (August 01, 2023)
Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (August 01, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13300-13400
Gur                        12500-14000
Shakar                     12500-14000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7200-7900
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-23000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           30000-39000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          21420-46000
Dal Mash (Washed)          46500-50000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-40000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19500-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-35000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    42000-45000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        25000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-32000
Rice Basmati (386)         19500-22000
Basmati broken             15500-22000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

