BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
European shares start August on sour note as global factory activity falters

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 09:33pm

European stocks fell on Tuesday, with the German DAX pulling back from record highs as shrinking factory activity in the euro zone, China and the United States underscored growing risks to the global economy from rising interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.9%, in its biggest one-day percentage loss in nearly a month.

Carmakers, financial services firms and miners led sectoral declines, down between 1.3% and 1.6%.

Losses accelerated across euro zone markets after a survey showed manufacturing activity in the bloc contracted in July at the fastest pace since May 2020 as demand slumped despite factories cutting their prices sharply.

Considerable weakness was seen in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, while France and Italy, the second- and third-largest euro zone economies, also recorded marked deteriorations since June.

Surveys showed Asian factory activity also shrank in July, highlighting the impact of weak demand from China, while U.S. manufacturing activity also stayed in contractionary territory for the ninth straight month.

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

“It is (not) anything particularly out of keeping with what we’ve been seeing for a number of months now, which is industrial activity surveys suggesting ongoing contraction. The market is basically trying to get a handle on when that troughs out,” said Tom O’Hara, European equities portfolio manager at Janus Henderson. “We may be reaching the point to which the Chinese Government steps up its efforts to stimulate the economy.”

China-exposed luxury firm LVMH was the biggest drag on the STOXX 600, down 2.3%.

The auto-heavy German DAX fell 1.3% after touching a record high in the previous session, with BMW down 5.4% and among top losers after the company’s quarterly profit margin for its car division fell below expectations.

Rival Mercedes Benz was down 2.4%.

Also weighing on the DAX, German logistics and mail group DHL slumped 5.2% after reporting a slide in quarterly revenue and earnings due to a slump in freight volumes.

Speculation that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank were close to the end of their tightening had helped the STOXX 600 notch gains in July, with some upbeat second quarter earnings reports providing added upside.

Analysts now see a 5.8% contraction in quarterly profit for STOXX 600 companies, according to Refinitiv IBES data, an improvement from an 8.1% decline seen last week.

In Britain, HSBC Holdings climbed 1.3% as the lender raised its key profitability target.

Nexi dropped 6.9% after the Italian payments giant confirmed its 2023 guidance, defying speculation about an upgrade.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index STOXX Europe 600 Index

