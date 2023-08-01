BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hurts miners

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 09:30pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as mining firms dipped after China’s manufacturing activity contracted in July, outweighing upbeat earnings from firms including HSBC and Weir Group.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index both closed down 0.4%.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.1% as prices of most base metals slipped on worries about demand from top consumer China, after the country’s manufacturing activity swung to contraction in July.

Hurting energy stocks such as BP and Shell, oil prices edged lower on signs of profit-taking after rallying in July.

“A lot of (gains) that we saw in the FTSE over the past few days came from commodity-based stocks,” says Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

“They’re seeing some profit taking today because of some disappointing Chinese manufacturing news.”

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as mining losses subdue HSBC, Diageo gains

Shares of China-exposed insurer Prudential Plc fell 2.1%.

Factory activity in other parts of the world also remained in a slump in July, private surveys showed.

Limiting losses, HSBC rose 1.3% and touched a four-year high earlier in the session, after Europe’s largest bank raised its key performance target.

Weir Group jumped 2.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the engineering firm raised full-year revenue and profit guidance.

The beverages index added 1.7% as Diageo rose 0.3% after the world’s largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts.

Markets now await the Bank of England’s decision on monetary policy on Thursday, with consensus tilted towards a 25 basis point hike by the central bank.

British stocks have started August on a softer note after logging gains in July on data showing easing in domestic inflation.

Among other stocks, British hedge fund manager Man Group fell 5.5% after a disappointing performance across several funds.

FTSE 100 UK's FTSE 100 FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hurts miners

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows marginally, clocks in at 28.3% in July

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Rupee sustains back-to-back losses, settles at 287.54 against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 196 points as bull-run continues

FM Bilawal urges Afghan authorities to take action against TTP, terrorists

Army chief invites foreign investors to ‘discover hidden treasures of Pakistan’

Govt to establish sub-funds under Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund: Ishaq Dar

Oil steadies near three-month high on tighter supplies

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Read more stories