BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 31, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all fields
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 crosses 48,000-point level after nearly 2 years
Read here for details.
- Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad
Read here for details.
- Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15
Read here for details.
- Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Amjad Tiwana likely to become FBR Chairman
Read here for details.
- SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%
Read here for details.
- Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected
Read here for details.
- Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir
Read here for details.
- President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier
Read here for details.
