BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 31, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2023 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all fields

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 crosses 48,000-point level after nearly 2 years

Read here for details.

  • Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Amjad Tiwana likely to become FBR Chairman

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier

Read here for details.

