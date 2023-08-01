Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all fields

KSE-100 crosses 48,000-point level after nearly 2 years

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

Amjad Tiwana likely to become FBR Chairman

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected

Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier

