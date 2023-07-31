BAFL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.03%)
COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all fields

  • Both dignitaries reiterate the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields
APP | BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023

The visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation, APP reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, both dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields during the meeting.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in recognition of his contribution to the Pakistan-China friendship and promotion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs, National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman, federal ministers and parliamentarians.

Later in the day, he addressed a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where he said that CPEC was a project of great significance, which had positively changed the lives of thousands of people.

The Chinese Vice Premier said the project is the foundation of a new friendship era between neighbouring countries.

He said that China fully supported Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty.

Lifeng expressed his determination to further develop relations between the two friendly countries and called for increasing cooperation in industries, culture, and health.

“China is committed to increasing investment in various sectors in Pakistan,” Lifeng maintained.

