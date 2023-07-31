Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Monday said Pakistan expects investment from Gulf countries in the renewable energy sector.

Addressing media persons, the federal minister stressed on the increased usage of renewable energy.

“In the coming days, we will be offering Gulf countries investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector. This is part of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council).”

“We expect huge investment in not only Pakistan’s refineries but also in the renewable sector,” he said.

The minister said in the span of 15 months, the incumbent government has added 5,063 MW of electricity to the national grid.

“The largest contribution came from Thar coal, under which 1,980 MW of electricity was added to the network, which is a milestone for Pakistan.

“It also reflects that Thar coal is feasible for electricity generation,” he added.

Three projects including Shanghai Thar coal 1320 MW, and two projects of 330 MW each have been added to the system.

“Karot Hydroelectric Power, which was inaugurated last year, is adding 720 MW, KANUPP 3 is adding 1,100 MW, while Haveli Bahadur Shah 1263 MW RLNG plant has also become operational,” he added.

This has resulted in improving the load-shedding situation across the country.

Moreover, a transmission line namely Thar Matiari has also become operational in May. “The work on Sukhi Kinari transmission line is progressing quickly,” he said.

The transmission system across Pakistan is improving across the country.

“We have halted the increase in circular debt in the power sector,” said Dastgir.

The minister said the management of loss-making Discos remains a challenge for the government.

“In summers, the demand for electricity hit 30,000 MW across the country, whereas the demand reduces to 9,000 MW in winters. The difference in the electricity demand is leading to the capacity payment issue,” he said.