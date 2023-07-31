BAFL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.29%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.19%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 55.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.39%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.26%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.5%)
OGDC 98.55 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (7.36%)
PAEL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.8%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (7.73%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.33%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 108.8 (2.27%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 611.1 (3.63%)
KSE100 48,035 Increased By 957.6 (2.03%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.9 (2.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 04:19pm

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Monday said Pakistan expects investment from Gulf countries in the renewable energy sector.

Addressing media persons, the federal minister stressed on the increased usage of renewable energy.

“In the coming days, we will be offering Gulf countries investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector. This is part of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council).”

“We expect huge investment in not only Pakistan’s refineries but also in the renewable sector,” he said.

The minister said in the span of 15 months, the incumbent government has added 5,063 MW of electricity to the national grid.

“The largest contribution came from Thar coal, under which 1,980 MW of electricity was added to the network, which is a milestone for Pakistan.

“It also reflects that Thar coal is feasible for electricity generation,” he added.

Three projects including Shanghai Thar coal 1320 MW, and two projects of 330 MW each have been added to the system.

“Karot Hydroelectric Power, which was inaugurated last year, is adding 720 MW, KANUPP 3 is adding 1,100 MW, while Haveli Bahadur Shah 1263 MW RLNG plant has also become operational,” he added.

This has resulted in improving the load-shedding situation across the country.

Moreover, a transmission line namely Thar Matiari has also become operational in May. “The work on Sukhi Kinari transmission line is progressing quickly,” he said.

The transmission system across Pakistan is improving across the country.

“We have halted the increase in circular debt in the power sector,” said Dastgir.

The minister said the management of loss-making Discos remains a challenge for the government.

“In summers, the demand for electricity hit 30,000 MW across the country, whereas the demand reduces to 9,000 MW in winters. The difference in the electricity demand is leading to the capacity payment issue,” he said.

Pakistan Economy electricity prices electricity generation Khurram Dastgir SIFC renewable energy sector

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan expects Gulf investment in renewable sector: Dastgir

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 48,000 level again

Rupee records marginal loss, settles at 286.64 against US dollar

Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in Sindh

Pakistan mining summit: govt says interests of investors to be protected

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Read more stories