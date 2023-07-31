BAFL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.29%)
Pakistan

Pakistan ready to contribute to China’s vision of shared destiny of progress: PM Shehbaz

  • PM, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng witness signing of several Memorandums of Understanding
BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 03:19pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity.

Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived at the Prime Minister House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz.

Addressing a ceremony after both leaders witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), the PM welcomed the Chinese delegation, saying that Pakistan was extremely grateful to them for visiting the country.

He said under CPEC, more than $25 billion worth investment took place in public transport, power sector and road infrastructure.

“I have no doubts that we are entering into second phase of CPEC and today have signed certain important documents that will further enhance economic cooperation and we will undertake second phase of CPEC under a new model,” he said.

MoUs

Pakistan and China have signed six agreements and MOUs for promotion of bilateral cooperation.

These include document on the joint cooperation committee of CPEC, establishment of an experts exchange mechanism within the framework of CPEC and export of dried Chillies from Pakistan to China.

The MoUs also include realignment of Karakoram Highway Phase II project feasibility study, Industrial Workers’ Exchange Program, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM welcomes Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

Earlier, PM Shehbaz received the visiting dignitary at the Prime Minister House and introduced his cabinet members to him.

In a tweet, the PM “warmly welcomed” the Chinese vice premier and the members of his delegation.

“They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” PM Shehbaz said.

The visiting dignitary arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit on Sunday. He will attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hold meetings.

Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said that Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, the FO said.

“The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China.

It reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership enhance economic and financial cooperation; advance high-quality development of CPEC, and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries,“ FO said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan expects speedy progress in the second phase (2030) of the CPEC following visit of Lifeng.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the present government is trying to increase business-to-business cooperation in the next phase of CPEC besides taking forward the industrialization in Pakistan with investment in the sector, as well as, to increase agriculture productivity through use of Chinese technology.

He said that the development in information technology with the cooperation of China as well as socio-economic sector uplift would also be priority in the next phase of CPEC.

Pakistan and China CPEC Projects Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

Comments

Johnny Walker Jul 31, 2023 02:39pm
""In a tweet, the PM ’’warmly welcomed“ the Chinese vice premier and the members of his delegation."" and promptly brought out a large kashkol. Well done Mr. PM.
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 31, 2023 03:16pm
He was welcomed to Pakistan with a blast with 44 sacrificial humans. He has been warned to stop exploiting rights of balochis and pashtuns via that blast
