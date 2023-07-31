BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (6.25%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 98.29 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (7.08%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.88%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (6.01%)
PRL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.89%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,899 Increased By 106.8 (2.23%)
BR30 17,441 Increased By 586.8 (3.48%)
KSE100 48,093 Increased By 1015.8 (2.16%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 401.3 (2.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 12:25pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday lauded the role of China’s banking sector and its institutions for supporting Pakistan in difficult times.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the second branch of Bank of China in Islamabad, Dar said institutions such as this are “great financial partners of Pakistan.”

The finance minister reiterated that Pakistan has largely come out of the difficult phase.

“We are fairly out of that turbulent phase,” said Dar. “Recently one of the rating agencies has upgraded Pakistan and we are now moving from stability to growth again.”

The finance minister informed that for the last few years Pakistan is benefiting from a soft facility of RMB30 billion.

“During our last visit to China, I took up the matter of this facility and see if it can be enhanced to RMB40 billion. We were given a positive nod by the Chinese premier that in the next fiscal year, which has started, this would be considered positively,” he said.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Dar said that the corridor would benefit masses in the future.

“In the years to come, we would all benefit from this great idea,” he said.

“I am hoping and sure that RMB (the official currency of China) is going to become international very soon. The five countries representing BRICS have started already formalising it and dozens of countries are in the pipeline to join.

“I see RMB would one day be a parallel internationally accepted currency in the financial world,” he added.

China Pakistan and China CPEC Projects People’s Bank of China RMB ICBC BRICS China Development Bank Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories