President Alvi confers Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice Premier

  • Award recognises those who have contributed meritoriously to the national interests of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 07:33pm

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng the Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Monday for his contributions to the friendship between Pakistan and China and the promotion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Aaj News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the service chiefs, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chairman of the Senate, federal ministers, and parliamentarians attended the special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Hilal-i-Pakistan Award recognises those who have contributed meritoriously to the national interests of Pakistan.

At the outset of the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played.

He Lifeng, who is also the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.

As a leader of China’s international economic relations and the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is the flagship project, he has played a key role.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Being a great friend of Pakistan, He Lifeng worked for industrialization and socio-economic uplift of Pakistan, besides helping the execution of energy projects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said Pakistan is ready to contribute to Xi Jinping’s vision of progress and prosperity for the world.

Addressing a ceremony after both leaders witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), the PM welcomed the Chinese delegation, saying that Pakistan was extremely grateful to them for visiting the country.

The visiting dignitary arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit on Sunday. He will attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of CPEC and hold meetings.

