KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 31, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 31-07-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= D.J.M. SEC. FORTUNE SEC. AGP LIMITED 800,000 59.90 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 800,000 61.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 60.54 Adam Usman Sec. Adam Securities Bank Al-Falah 1,000 41.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 41.87 Adam Securities MRA Securities Pak Suzuki 1,000 129.40 Adam Usman Sec. MRA Securities 1,000 129.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 129.40 Interactive Securities Growth Sec TRG Pak Ltd 800,000 107.00 Chase Securities D.J.M. Sec. 22,500 107.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 822,500 107.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,425,500 =================================================================================================================

