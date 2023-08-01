BAFL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
Aug 01, 2023
Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 31, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 31-07-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                 Company                            Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                      of Shares 
=================================================================================================================
D.J.M. SEC.                  FORTUNE SEC.                AGP LIMITED                         800,000        59.90
Fortune Sec.                 D.J.M. Sec.                                                     800,000        61.18
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,600,000        60.54
Adam Usman Sec.              Adam Securities             Bank Al-Falah                         1,000        41.87
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000        41.87
Adam Securities              MRA Securities              Pak Suzuki                            1,000       129.40
Adam Usman Sec.              MRA Securities                                                    1,000       129.40
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,000       129.40
Interactive Securities       Growth Sec                  TRG Pak Ltd                         800,000       107.00
Chase Securities             D.J.M. Sec.                                                      22,500       107.03
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            822,500       107.00
=================================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover                    2,425,500
=================================================================================================================

