KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 31, 2023).
As on: 31-07-2023
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
D.J.M. SEC. FORTUNE SEC. AGP LIMITED 800,000 59.90
Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 800,000 61.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 60.54
Adam Usman Sec. Adam Securities Bank Al-Falah 1,000 41.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 41.87
Adam Securities MRA Securities Pak Suzuki 1,000 129.40
Adam Usman Sec. MRA Securities 1,000 129.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 129.40
Interactive Securities Growth Sec TRG Pak Ltd 800,000 107.00
Chase Securities D.J.M. Sec. 22,500 107.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 822,500 107.00
Total Turnover 2,425,500
