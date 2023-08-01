KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 31, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,034.6 High: 48,126.5 Low: 47,076.99 Net Change: 957.6 Volume (000): 315,677 Value (000): 15,822,667 Makt Cap (000) 1,699,054,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,630.47 NET CH (+) 72.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,067.40 NET CH (+) 85.73 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,308.30 NET CH (+) 383.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,035.85 NET CH (+) 95.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,506.12 NET CH (+) 182.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,059.46 NET CH (+) 61.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-July-2023 ====================================

