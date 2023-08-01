Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 31, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,034.6
High: 48,126.5
Low: 47,076.99
Net Change: 957.6
Volume (000): 315,677
Value (000): 15,822,667
Makt Cap (000) 1,699,054,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,630.47
NET CH (+) 72.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,067.40
NET CH (+) 85.73
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,308.30
NET CH (+) 383.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,035.85
NET CH (+) 95.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,506.12
NET CH (+) 182.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,059.46
NET CH (+) 61.3
------------------------------------
As on: 31-July-2023
====================================
