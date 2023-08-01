BAFL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.71%)
BOP 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
DGKC 58.01 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.79%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.46%)
FCCL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
HUBC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.46%)
OGDC 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
PAEL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.34%)
PIBTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PIOC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.72%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.18%)
PRL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.62%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
SSGC 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 105.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By 3.1 (0.06%)
BR30 17,421 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 48,003 Decreased By -32 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,164 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 31, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 31, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  48,034.6
High:                       48,126.5
Low:                       47,076.99
Net Change:                    957.6
Volume (000):                315,677
Value (000):              15,822,667
Makt Cap (000)         1,699,054,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,630.47
NET CH                     (+) 72.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,067.40
NET CH                     (+) 85.73
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,308.30
NET CH                    (+) 383.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,035.85
NET CH                     (+) 95.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,506.12
NET CH                    (+) 182.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,059.46
NET CH                      (+) 61.3
------------------------------------
As on:                  31-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR TECH & COMM

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Amjad Tiwana likely to become FBR Chairman

Read more stories